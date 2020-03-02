Granny giving speech about Mahatma Gandhi in English surprises internet

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by IPS Arun Bothra

A video of a grandma in Rajasthan fluently speaking in English has baffled the internet! The video making rounds on the social media shows an eldery woman talking about Mahatma Gandhi in English with the netizens thinking she would give a tough competition to Shashi Tharoor, the MP of Thiruvananthapuram, who is known for his impeccable vocabulary.

The woman in the video, Bhagvani Devi, dressed in a red sari and white blouse who speaks about Mahatma Gandhi in English, saying that he was the father of the nation and lover of non-violence. “Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest man of the world,” Devi said in the video, adding, “He belonged to a very noble family. He was a very simple man.”

Shared by IPS Arun Bothra on Twitter, the caption reads, "How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?" The video, posted on Sunday, garnered more than 309,800 views with over 16,800 likes on Twitter.

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

It also received many comments in which many users mentioned that she was a resident of Jhunjhunu village in Rajasthan and how flabbergasted are they after hearing the grandma speak fluently in English.

The video was also retweeted by over 3,300 users.

