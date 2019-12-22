This farmer singing Justin Bieber's song 'Baby' has surprised the internet

A screengrab from the video posted by the MS Isai Palli on YouTube

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Internet is such an amazing place that you never know what can amuse you. A viral video on YouTube of a farmer in Karnataka sing Justin Bieber’s "Baby" has surprised the internet.

The three-minute and ten seconds video uploaded from a channel named MS Isai Palli shows the farmer busy working on the field singing the 2009 hit.

The farmer was busy working on a field when he was intercepted by a man who requested him to sing an English song and conversing with him in Kannada. And when he starts singing the song, he surprises with his near-perfect tune and gets the lyrics right too.

The video uploaded on YouTube on Friday garnered 159,198 views with over 1000 likes. The comments received for video describes that the viewers enjoyed the farmer’s rendition of the song. One user writes, "Sang better than Justin Bieber. He's new jatin bieber (sic)" Another user suggested that the farmer turn his talent into a career option.

What you do think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates