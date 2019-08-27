This festive season glam up with these five trendy skirts

fashion

Here's a list of five stylish ethnic skirts you can grab from Amazon store to amp up your fashion quotient

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Fashion is dynamic and with changing trends, keeping up can be a challenge. So here's a hack to the evergreen trend that you can never go wrong with - skirts. Skirts have always been in trends and never goes out of it. They are cute, elegant and stylish. Here's a list of five skirts you can grab from Amazon store to glam up your style quotient.

1. Khushal K Women's Rayon Top With Long Skirt Set

Impress Everyone With Your Stunning Traditional Look By Wearing This Beautiful Rayon Top With Printed Cotton Skirt Set From The House of KHUSHAL. Fine Finish And Latest Designs, The Trendy Work & Designs Speak A Language Of Elegance And Felinity, Using The Finest Quality Fabrics And Is Trendy Fashionable As Well As Comfortable. It Is Light In Weight And Will Be Soft For Your Skin. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 1110. Shop here

2. Silver Organisation Women's Cotton Skirt

Silver Organisation offers flaunt your style wearing this long skirt for women from the house of cotton breeze. Made of cotton, this regular-fit skirt ensures utmost comfort all day long and is easy to maintain. This skirt will go well with a body-hugging top or short kurta and footwear of your choice. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 419. Shop here

3. DAMEN MODE Women Royal Silk Skirt

Double your fashion flair as you wear this Beautiful DAMEN MODE SKIRT. Look classy and stylish in this piece and revel in the comfort of its fabric. This Skirt ensures breathability and super comfort. This attractive Skirt will surely fetch you compliments for your rich sense of style. These prints are rare to find and unique collection is so attractive that you must make it a part of your wardrobe. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 725. Shop here

4. Shararat Women's Long Indo Western Traditional Silk Skirt

Fetch complementing glances wearing this long skirt from Shararat! Featuring the high-rise waist, the skirt will look good with anything & everything. This stylish indo-western ethnic skirt features a perfectly finished elasticated waistband at the back for an appealing fit that will keep you at ease. Also, it has complete inside lining till ankle end which makes skirt non-transparent. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

5. Skirt Women's Cotton Fancy

This Vidham Creations' signature Block Print Skirt is Designed by Keeping in mind the latest trends in contemporary casual fashion and it is an excellent choice for parties and any function. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 518. Shop here

