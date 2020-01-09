This Instagram post of Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar is full of love

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are perfect examples of true love. The couple has inspired a lot of people to follow their heart and the true essence of love. But the couple hasn't restricted itself to posting intimate pictures and passionate videos on their respective social media accounts. There's a lot more that's slowly and gradually being discovered.

Recently, Milind Soman shared a sizzling photo of himself and his wife from Tokyo. In the video, we can see the actor hugging his lady love with artificial flower patterns reflecting in the background. He captioned the post as, ''Such a beautiful place! @teamlab_borderless #tokyo this video is all I feel for you @ankita_earthy #dreamstate #love #TravelTales #traveltuesday #tuesdaymorning #keepmoving #neverstop."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) onJan 6, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

His wifey also shared the same video with a thoughtful caption that read: "One flesh they are; and one flesh, so I'd guess, Has but one heart, come grief or happiness. geoffreychaucer. #togetherforever #youandi #love #happiness #sundayfunday #everydayyou #travelgram #coupleswhotravel. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) onJan 4, 2020 at 9:50pm PST

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dated for five years before getting married. The couple keeps giving us major relationship goals be it running, trekking or just chilling together. Milind and Ankita getting hitched was a shocking thing for many. The couple has a big age gap (26 years) between them and both of them had to hear a lot of negative things about it.

Soman has this to say to people who have called Ankita a 'gold-digger', "Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…"

He further said, "I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society."

We heartily agree to this!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates