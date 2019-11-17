This is how Katrina Kaif reacted to Sunil Grover's picture with Katy Perry

Sunil Grover's journey has been a long and tiring one, but his tirelessness and tenacity kept him going. He has been acting in films for the last 17 years, but fame arrived at the actor's doorstep in 2013 with Comedy Nights With Kapil. A lot of people attributed his timing and sharpness to the show's staggering success, and of course, his crackling chemistry with Kapil Sharma.

He's known to be the master of disguise, and it seems there's hardly any role he cannot essay. But did you know he was a champion in photoshop too? Well, he recently posted a picture with International pop star Katy Perry, who came to the city for a concert. His post on Insta has got to be one of the most amusing ones in recent times.

In case you missed it, this is how the post looked like:

And reacting to this post was his Bharat co-star, Katrina Kaif. She couldn't control her laughter and commented with too many laughing emojis and we aren't surprised. How often do we see such hilarious posts? Coming back to Grover, he has been a part of many Bollywood films like Insaan, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Heropanti, Baaghi, Pataakha and more recently, Bharat.

He's famous for his stints as Dr. Mashoor Gulathi and Santosh on The Kapil Sharma Show. There have been multiple rumours that he's all set to be back on the show but no confirmation about the same has been made yet. Let's hope he does as his fans have been truly missing him and his Jodi with Kapil Sharma.

Coming to Kaif, she's reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that's releasing on March 27, 2020. She also has a film with Aanand L. Rai coming up, being produced by him and Shah Rukh Khan. It's a two-heroine project where the second lead is touted to be Vidya Balan.

