This is how Nora Fatehi reacted when her little fan proposed to her!

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan base among children. She is adored by her fans across age groups and has time and again impressed them with her splendid dance moves. Nora Fatehi's social media posts, too, are fun and interesting, and keep her followers updated with what she's up to.

Recently, a young fan of Nora's expressed his wish to marry her and here's how the actress reacted to the proposal! The Dilbar actress shared a cute video on her Instagram story where a toddler says he wants to 'marry the Dilbar girl' and Nora responds, "yes! Guys im getting married!" to his proposal.

Isn't this adorable? This post sure got us smiling!

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is a part of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and we are waiting to watch her work her magic once again on the big screen after her amazing performance in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news