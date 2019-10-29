This is how Parineeti Chopra plans to prepare for the Saina Nehwal biopic

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to play Saina Nehwal on screen, will be visiting the ace badminton player's home in Hyderabad for the first time, as part of the preparation for her role. "I want to become Saina. For that, I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day. She has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day," Parineeti said.

Bollywood actors working in biopics have been known to make the extra effort to bring alive the character on screen. In the recent past, actor Ranveer Singh spent 10 days with Kapil Dev, to prepare for his role of the Indian cricketer in '83. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time with boxer Mary Kom to essay the wrestler's life story.

The Saina Nehwal biopic is directed by Amole Gupte and is being produced by T-series. For the uninitiated, the film was earlier being made with Shraddha Kapoor but due to lack of dates, she was replaced by Chopra. This is her acid test after a few setbacks. She has a lot of other promising films lined-up for 2020, which include Bhuj: The Pride of India, slated to release on August 14, 2020. Other films include the remake of The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She's balancing different genres in one single year; will she finally get her due as an actor?

