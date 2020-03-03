This is how Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday and it will melt your hearts!

Shraddha Kapoor doesn't seem to be in the mood to throw lavish parties or larger-than-life celebrations. She's bringing in her 33rd birthday with orphans and specially-abled children and the pictures will melt your hearts! And by doing this, she's likely to earn a lot of respect from all her fans and even critics. This is after a long time that a Bollywood star has celebrated his/her birthday in such a heartfelt manner.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a collage of some adorable pictures and videos and gave us an insight into her lovely birthday celebrations, where she cut the cake with the teachers and students of the Ashadaan Missionaries of Charity, located in the Byculla area of Mumbai. The celebration was all about love and laughter.

She wrote- "Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan Missionaries of Charity, Byculla." (sic) Take a look right here:

Her Saaho co-star, Prabhas, had a very sweet wish for her Amritha, the character she played in that film. Did you see this?:

View this post on Instagram Here's wishing my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a very Happy Birthday! A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) onMar 2, 2020 at 11:25pm PST

And Shahid Kapoor, with whom she acted in Haider and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also shared a throwback picture with the actress and wrote- Happy Birthday miss k. Take a look:

Kapoor has completed a decade in Bollywood and is now one of the most successful stars in the business. She has Baaghi 3 coming up on March 6 and this will be followed by a film with Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan, which is all set to release on March 26, 2021!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates