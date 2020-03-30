This is how Sidharth Shukla is passing his days of quarantine!

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are inventing new ways and methods to pass their time during this lockdown and quarantine that has been going on for a while now. Since almost everyone has shared their videos and pictures, why should the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla stay away?

He took to his Instagram account and shared a video that showed how the actor is passing his time during his days of quarantine. From washing utensils to cleaning the house to cutting onions, he's doing it all.

Have a look right here:

And in case you all were getting bored, there's something exciting for you all. He took to his account and thanked all of us for the response to his album, Bhula Dunga, and asked us to make TikTok videos on it now. Did you see this video?:

Well, Shukla has now become a very popular and exciting personality after winning the aforementioned reality show. We saw him in 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, can we expect him in a Bollywood film again soon?

