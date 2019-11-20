This is how Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday
Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday with her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl and it may make you miss your family
Sushmita Sen turned a year younger on November 19, and we must admire how the actress has managed to look as gorgeous today as she was back when she won the Miss Universe crown in 1994. Her celebrations were devoid of parties or celebrity attractions, they were as simple as they can get.
She graced the occasion with her daughters and her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, and the videos and pictures may make you miss your family. She wrote- What a magical birthday! Everything I could've wished for and more.
Take a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MOREâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂ Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love youðÂÂÂðÂÂÂEveryone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!!ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!!ðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂEven my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!!ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤Â #sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂµ I love you guys!! #duggadugga ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»
And given she's a stickler for fitness when the social media was busy celebrating her birthday and wishing her with tons of messages, she was working out in the gym, and starting she has truly lived 44 years. She said she's blessed to have this life and thanked everyone who inspired her to be better. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
#44 ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂµ Thank you God, for this blessed life, the indomitable spirit, for my family, children, friends,health, love, work, faith & for this awesome sense of belonging to billions of lives!!! ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂ The world exists, and in it I have truly LIVED 44 YEARS!!!ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂThank you all for always inspiring me to be BETTER, for loving me unconditionally & for infusing my life with hope & positivity even at my lowest!!!ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤Â Thank you for all the birthday wishes, overwhelmed by it all...as always!!!ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga ðÂÂÂ #birthdaygirl ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare @rohmanshawl ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
It has been almost a decade since we saw her on the celluloid. C'Mon Bollywood, give her back to us!
-
Sushmita Sen was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, the Bollywood diva sported a black sheer top, sports bra and an animal print leggings for her outing. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film Dastak and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.
-
Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted in Bandra, the actress was clicked at the Dharam Office. The Saaho actress sported pastel colour striped dress.
-
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was also spotted at her gym in Bandra.
-
Rakul Preet Singh sported an orange linen jumpsuit as she attended a promotional event of her upcoming film Marjaavaan at Radio City office in Bandra. Rakul talking about the film said, "I play a sex worker, who is headstrong and often indulges in shayari. When Milap [Zaveri, director] approached me, he said that my character is like that of Rekha in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar [1978] or Tabu in Jeet [1997]. He explained that it was a powerful role. The screen time didn't bother me as I didn't want to go by perception; instead, I wanted to take the risk."
-
Tara Sutaria talking about her film said, "The love story is so different and there are very few films that have the hero killing the heroine and that intrigued me to do it. It's a masala film but my role is meaty. I play a mute girl and I had to work on it. It is difficult to learn the sign language. I wanted to get it right because I did not want any person from the community to feel bad."
-
Sidharth Malhotra was all smile as he poses for the photographers at Radio City office in Bandra. Marjaavaan is set to release on November 8.
-
Riteish Deshmukh talking about his character in the film said, "As an actor when someone has approached me with a role, my job is only to see whether I'll be able to pull it off and if the directors and the producers have the confidence whether I'll be able to do justice to what's offered to me. As an actor, I'm ready to play anything, be it a vertically challenged person, old person, young or woman also. I've played everything. As an actor I'm open,"
