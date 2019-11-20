This is how Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday

Sushmita Sen turned a year younger on November 19, and we must admire how the actress has managed to look as gorgeous today as she was back when she won the Miss Universe crown in 1994. Her celebrations were devoid of parties or celebrity attractions, they were as simple as they can get.

She graced the occasion with her daughters and her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, and the videos and pictures may make you miss your family. She wrote- What a magical birthday! Everything I could've wished for and more.

Take a look at the post right here:

And given she's a stickler for fitness when the social media was busy celebrating her birthday and wishing her with tons of messages, she was working out in the gym, and starting she has truly lived 44 years. She said she's blessed to have this life and thanked everyone who inspired her to be better. Have a look:

It has been almost a decade since we saw her on the celluloid. C'Mon Bollywood, give her back to us!

