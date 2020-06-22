This is what Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has to say about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise. Now, taking to her social media account, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote a long note on how she feels about the articles and news that have been coming about him and how it's important to be compassionate.

She wrote on her Facebook account- "My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals. It's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media." (sic)

She added, "Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death. We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser." (sic)

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after complications arising out of colon infection.

