This is what leaves Ankita Lokhande speechless

television

Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande and her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain have been dating for a while now. The two haven't made anything official yet, but this post by Ankita will sure make you wonder.

Ankita Lokhande. Pic/Lokhande's Instagram account

Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain were in the news recently after Vicky went down on one knee to propose to the actress. Ankita chronicled this proposal in a series of Instagram posts, but we still don't know how she responded to the proposal.

While the couple has been dating for a while now, the two haven't made anything official yet. This post by Ankita, however, will surely make you wonder just how much in love she is. Ankita took to Instagram to share a cute picture where she can be seen blushing. She captioned the photo: "She can talk about him all day but when he is actually around she is speechless..."

How adorable is this post? Well, all we can say is Mr Jain is one lucky guy!

Ankita Lokhande gained mammoth fandom after her stint as a middle-class girl, Archana, from Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Pavitra Rishta. The show also had Sushant Singh Rajput play the male lead, Manav. They both fell in love with each other on the sets and parted ways after ten years of being together. While Sushant's name was linked to many actresses after their separation, Ankita Lokhande was in news for seeing businessman Vicky Jain, who is the co-owner of the team Mumbai Tigers in Box Cricket League.

Earlier, when Ankita was asked if she would be getting married soon, she had said, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."

Without giving away too much about the equation she shares with Vicky, Ankita further added, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right."

Also read: See photos: Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain at a party and it's too cute

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates