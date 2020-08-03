This is what Naseeruddin Shah has to say about the OTT platform

Naseeruddin Shah feels OTT platforms will replace theatres sooner or later. The veteran actor says one has to live with the possibility "that they will one day no longer be there." He's also glad that for web releases, directors do not have to give into nonsensical suggestions from producers, distributors and stars.

That's not all, in an interview with Film Companion recently, he even said how it would be interesting to witness big films on the platform. He said, "And my hope is that people will realise the futility of block-busting, seeti inducing applause inducing, coin throwing kind of movies because that is probably not going to happen anymore. It's going to be very interesting to see what kind of reaction a Salman Khan film gets on the OTT platform."

Shah has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than four decades now. Right from Masoom to Woh Saat Din to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Tridev to Karma to A Wednesday to Ishqiya to Aiyaary, he has delivered one galvanising performance after another. He's now gearing up for a web series on Amazon Prime Video India called Bandish Bandits that will stream from August 4.

Not only cinema, the actor is one of the greatest performers on the stage too and has been a doyen of the world of theatre.

