This is what Parineeti Chopra wants from her brother-in-law Nick Jonas

As Nick Jonas unaware of the Indian customs, Parineeti Chopra is trying her luck to convince her brother-in-law

Priyanka Chopra is set to wed fiance Nick Jonas in December. Cousin Parineeti Chopra is already making plans for Mimi didi's big day. She is planning to demand $5 million from Nick during the joota chupai ceremony. As he's unaware of the custom, Pari is trying her luck.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas solemnised their relationship with a roka ceremony in Mumbai, news about their marriage dates has been doing the rounds. The power couple, who recently visited Jodhpur sparked rumours of them scouting for a location for their wedding. While there were several theories to their visit, it is now been confirmed that Priyanka and Nick have zeroed down on Umedh Bhavan in Jodhpur.

But now, the cat is finally out of the bag. A Filmfare report states that before getting married in the traditional Indian style in Jodhpur with around 200 guests. However, before proceeding to India, Priyanka will have a bridal shower in New York this month. The report states that Priyanka and Nick are all set to walk down the aisle on November 20, 2018.

