Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding date and destination revealed!

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas solemnised their relationship with a roka ceremony in Mumbai, news about their marriage dates have been doing the rounds

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red with their love and mush. Be it on foreign shores or in India, they have everyone in awe of their love and adulation towards each other. The couple, who recently visited Jodhpur sparked rumours of them scouting for a location for their wedding. While there were several theories to their visit, it is now been confirmed that Priyanka and Nick have zeroed down on Umedh Bhavan in Jodhpur.

A Filmfare report states that before getting married in the traditional Indian style in Jodhpur with around 200 guests. However, before proceeding to India, Priyanka will have a bridal shower in New York this month. The report states that Priyanka and Nick are all set to walk down the aisle on November 20, 2018.

Revealing some more details about the duo's wedding plan, a source informed the portal saying, "Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umedh Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue. They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance. Since a lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, Priyanka Chopra is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur."

Priyanka and Nick's recent spotting in Rajasthan fuelled rumours of them having a recce in Rajasthan for their wedding. Talking about 2018 being the year of love, Priyanka and Nick too made their engagement official in August through a private Roka ceremony in Mumbai. The couple first met at Met Gala in 2017, and have been going strong as ever. The couple has since been on a travelling trip. From New York, Mexico, Los Angeles, Oklahoma to Texas, their outing's pictures are heavily dominating the internet.

About Priyanka and Nick's love story:

Nick and Priyanka were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later.

In May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two "had a great time", he also insisted they went only as friends.

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places," Nick told the story during an episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

It was only in the subsequent few weeks that the couple spent a lot of quality time together and started to spark romance rumours. While people around them started questioning what was cooking, Nick maintained then that their relationship was just platonic.

"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," he said, adding, "So, the story sort of wrote itself."

Nick said it wasn't until about five months ago that the two decided to give a romantic relationship a try.

"It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in," he said. "And we're very happy."

