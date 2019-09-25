This is what Taapsee Pannu has to say on facing criticism for her role in Saand Ki Aankh

For the uninitiated, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh has been under the radar of the social media audiences for portraying two young actors in the roles of octogenarian sharpshooters. There are a lot of people who have questioned the decision of the makers and why they didn't opt for actors closer to the Tomar sisters the aforementioned actors are essaying in the film.

Seeing the storm, Pannu has shared her thoughts on Twitter and asked all of us some questions. Did we question Anupam Kher when he did Saaransh at the age of 29? Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college student in 3 idiots? There are a lot more things she has written on the post, have a look:-

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it's getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Well, this isn't the first time when the actor has spoken about the issue. Earlier too, she said she was surprised to see such polarized reactions from the audiences. She plays a character that's close to 80 years of age and a lot of prosthetic makeup has gone behind giving her look the finesse it needs and deserves. Saand Ki Aankh is all set to open in the cinemas on October 25 and clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao's Made In China.

It isn't an easy battle for the ladies since one film is a monster and the other looks very promising with its trailer and the ensemble, but given the trailer of this drama too, it has the potential to hit the bullseye, just like how the moniker suggests.

