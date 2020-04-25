Search

This is when Hina Khan feels 'prettiest'

Published: Apr 25, 2020, 13:22 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Hina Khan shared a stunning post-workout photograph of herself and said she feels the prettiest when she sweats

Actress Hina Khan shared a stunning post-workout photograph of herself and said she feels the prettiest when she sweats. Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself flaunting her post workout glow. She is seen dressed in a white-and-grey exercise gear.

"I feel Prettiest when I Sweat... #WorkOutWithHinaKhan#WorkOutInStyle," she captioned the image, which has over 303K likes. Amid lockdown, Hina took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. She shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

 
 
 
On the acting front, the actress, was last seen onscreen in Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked". The film explored the dark side of the digital and the social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

