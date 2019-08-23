This is why Shivin Narang agreed to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi

television

Shivin Narang agreed to participate in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi because he wanted to face his fears. The actor wanted to get out of his comfort zone and try something new. He says, "I have never faced any fears or phobias or any challenges in my life which I am not comfortable with. I think it's really very important to face these so I said yes. To be honest, I am not good at all the things which happen in Khatron. Whether it is heights, insects or water, I am not comfortable. I know I have fears and I don't want to face them."

He further said that having been an actor for a long time, he is in a very comfortable space. Says Narang, "I am good at what I am doing. Apart from the stunts, coming into the reality space is also a kind of fear which I have not faced until now. With this, I want to explore, face challenges, face my fears and do something which I have never done before." Shivin has been part of TV shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year and is currently a part of Internet Wala Love.

Shivin Narang admits that he hasn't watched too many episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He says, "I used to follow Fear Factor when I was a child but Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very different Indian concept. I have not followed much but I have seen some clips. I have seen the season in which Bharti and Harsh were there and it was really very entertaining. All of them were really very good. It's more a mental game than a physical one."

While it's a habit to be number one at whatever he does, Shivin is now focussing on enjoying the show as well. "I am just going with a very open mind. I don't know what is going to happen. Maybe I will be evicted in the first episode itself or maybe I will be in the finals. My only challenge is with my own self and with my fears. I am not going (on the show) to make a name for myself or to get fame or money. Will power and a strong mental self are the biggest things that I want to work on building during the show," he says.

