This is why Vicky Kaushal hid behind the curtain at Shah Rukh Khan's house

Vicky Kaushal reveals why he was at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat house, and why exactly did he hide behind the curtain once there

Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most relevant and relatable actors in Bollywood today thanks to his roles in Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike. What's more special about this guy is that whatever he says or does in real life strikes a chord with today's generation. His recent revelations on a chat show make us believe that he's just a regular guy, who, when he's not taking on bad guys on screen, likes to just chill in his regular clothes with friends who also like wearing regular clothes.

Vicky was a guest on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show when he divulged that he was invited to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat home by the man himself, but that he had to hide behind a curtain the entire time he was there. Why did he have to do that? Well, because he wasn't dressed right, of course!

Vicky said on the show, "Shah Rukh sir called me and said, 'It was my birthday a few days ago. It's just a chill dinner, so come with your friends.' It was my first time at Mannat and I was so happy that it was a chill get-together for his birthday. So I go in my denims and t-shirt and shirt over it, just casual." The Uri actor also got Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao to go along with him, who also got the dress code horribly wrong.

While most celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora turned up for the do in their best, most glittery, Indian attires, Vicky, Taapsee and Rajkummar looked quite dressed down in casual clothes, as they were expecting a casual birthday event.

"We were prepared for a birthday casual scene till we realised that we were so off. We were hanging out in one corner behind the curtain. Like, bar ke peeche wale curtain ke peeche wale wall ke peeche. We were like, koi dekh na le humein. I was so embarrassed because I was the first of that lot to enter," Vicky added.

Isn't that just how our "chill" generation is at a big fat family wedding or some other event of that magnitude? We can totally imagine what you went through, Vicky!

