Vicky Kaushal reveals how his father Sham Kaushal taught him a lesson

Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal

One to have often spoken about the place that his father, former stunt director Sham Kaushal holds in his life, Vicky took to Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show on Voot to reveal that he was often subjected to some tough love.

Walking down memory lane, he said, "I got a taste of worldly [matters] in my childhood itself. We were shifting homes. One day, I went to my father, sobbing and telling him that I had been bullied by the kids of society. My father slapped me and told me that I would have to fight my own battles." In another instance, Vicky recalled that during the filming of his 2015 drama, Zubaan, he was required to jump into an empty pool.

When his father's assistants provided little help with their cues on executing the scene, merely suggesting that he jump in, Vicky turned to his father for help. The attempt, he revealed, was futile, since Kaushal senior paid little heed to his plea.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar.

