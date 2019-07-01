This man invented rainwater harvesting system for just Rs 250

national

With just purchasing a cloth filter worth Rs 20 and two PVC pipe bends, Dayanand Krishnan came up with a genius plan to harvest rainwater

This Chennai man came up with a genius plan to harvest rainwater at an affordable cost. Dayanand Krishnan (45) from Chitlapakkam in Chennai spent just Rs 250 to invent an impromptu arrangement to harvest rainwater - purchasing a cloth filter worth Rs 20 and two PVC pipe bends. With this equipment, Dayanand Krishnan created a diversion on his existing pipeline that helped rainwater flow from his 400-square-foot rooftop to a drum, collecting 225 litres of water every 10 minutes, he stated. Before draining itself into the drum, the rainwater passes through the filter attached to the pipe’s end, effectively removing major impurities.

"I thought I shouldn’t let the water drain to the ground. For the first five minutes, the water had a tint because it washes off impurities from the rooftop. But, after that, it was considerably clear. We can even use it to mop our floors," he stated. While these quick hacks by Dayanand Krishnan may help temporarily, the city Corporation of Chennai has been inspecting rainwater harvesting systems in houses in the area and offering technical support to help residents build a rainwater harvesting system. According to the New Indian Express, those residents looking to construct the rain harvesting system in their homes may approach Corporation staff in their respective zone.

