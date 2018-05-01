This 'mangalsutra' bracelet of Priyanka Chopra sparked rumours about her secret 'shaadi'

Priyanka Chopra calmed her fans saying, "ll tell you when I get married and it won't be a secret"



Priyanka Chopra

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra sent social media into a tizzy with fans wondering if the actor had tied the knot. One of the snapshots that PeeCee shared on Instagram had her wearing what fans thought looked like a mangalsutra bracelet.

There were speculations galore about a secret shaadi in the US. Realising that things were going out of control, PeeCee decided to quell the rumours and shared another picture of the bracelet. Last night, she took to Twitter and wrote, "Ha ha... heights of speculation. This is an evil eye guys. Calm down. I'll tell you when I get married and it won't be a secret (sic)."

Good to know that PeeCee will not keep it hush-hush like Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka hurt her knee while filming the third season of Quantico. On Friday, she treated her fans with some facts about the American drama show and even chatted with a few users. "I actually hurt my knee filming this! I had to have a physiologist on set with me and my knee wrapped for the next three weeks. Alex is back, 'Quantico'," Priyanka tweeted.

Priyanka said that while shooting in Italy, she and her crew consumed a lot of Tuscan wine. "While we were in Italy, I was the only actress from the main cast, so I would go out at night with the crew. We consumed a lot of Tuscan wine," she wrote.

