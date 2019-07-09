Search

This monsoon get vibrant with these five funky umbrellas

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 14:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Get monsoon ready with these five trendy umbrellas from Amazon store

Representational image

Mumbai rains have intensified since the morning hours wherein heavy showers have been lashing the city. The city is likely to see intermittent showers through the day which will vary in intensity from being heavy to moderate showers. Here's a list of five amazing umbrellas from Amazon store you can not miss this monsoon.

1. Inverted Umbrella
The surface of the umbrella cloth can cleverly be folded so it won't get wet when you get in or out of the car. The double layer inverted umbrella made of pongee cloth, durable black electric ribs and double layer ribs make the cars umbrella more sturdy, enhance its windproof effect. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 549. Shop here

2. Shop street Inverted Umbrella

Walk comfortably hands-free while answering your phone calls, handle grocery bags, baby or even grab your kid’s hands. The comfort grip C-Shaped handle allows you to slide over your forearm or wrist so you can attend what is more important. We ShoppoStreet are introducing new double layer umbrella which allows for the top wet layer to neatly fold into the dry underneath layer and effectively hold the excess water and keeping everything around you nice and dry. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 629. Shop here

3. Yesello Romantic Umbrella
Limitation lace transparent umbrella. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 1548. Shop here

4. Indie Nylon Umbrella

Transform a rainy day into something beautiful with Sun Umbrella Doodle Umbrella depicting Monsoon Fever. Designer print ponjee canopy mounted on a FRP MS frame with wind-proof ribs and hexagonal shaft for added strength and durability in rough weather conditions. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 499. Shop here
5. Hari Om Magic Umbrella

Get monsoon ready with this pretty pink umbrella. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 399. Shop here

