This monsoon, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal may take their relationship beyond and tie the knot!

In 2013, we saw Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on the big screen together in the comedy, Fukrey, and in 2017, we saw them again in Fukrey Returns, but the duo was pitied against each other in both the films. Who knew they would be drawn to each other in real?

They have been in love and going strong in their relationship for a while now. And now, it seems they are all set to take their relationship beyond. Yes, Mumbai Mirror has reported the duo may tie the knot this monsoon. A source who's close to the actors spoke, "Ali and Richa are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond."

It added, "Though they are looking at June-July to formalise the relationship, their preference is the first half of June. As of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as the venues for the functions. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues."

The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram and isn't afraid to tell the world they are indeed madly in love. Here are two posts that speak volumes of their love for each other:

Their fans must be very happy and elated today!

