This monsoon, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal may take their relationship beyond and tie the knot!
It's raining weddings in Tinsel Town so it's appropriate for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot during the rainy seasons. Let's see what happens!
In 2013, we saw Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on the big screen together in the comedy, Fukrey, and in 2017, we saw them again in Fukrey Returns, but the duo was pitied against each other in both the films. Who knew they would be drawn to each other in real?
They have been in love and going strong in their relationship for a while now. And now, it seems they are all set to take their relationship beyond. Yes, Mumbai Mirror has reported the duo may tie the knot this monsoon. A source who's close to the actors spoke, "Ali and Richa are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond."
It added, "Though they are looking at June-July to formalise the relationship, their preference is the first half of June. As of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as the venues for the functions. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues."
The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram and isn't afraid to tell the world they are indeed madly in love. Here are two posts that speak volumes of their love for each other:
View this post on Instagram
âÂ¤ï¸Â . . . #RichaTravels #BeachBum #BeachBae #travelgram #RichaChadha #VacayMode
View this post on Instagram
One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤® à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤®à¥Âà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤Â à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¤° à¥¤ à¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤à¥Â à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¬ à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¼ à¤¹à¥Â - à¤¨à¤Â à¤Âà¤¼à¥Âà¤° à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¬ à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Â , à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¿à¤Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤¹ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¸à¥Âà¤¸ à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¼à¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¥¤ i guess , the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. . @therichachadha . . . . . . “Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe . Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e-à¤®à¥Âà¤¹à¤¬à¥Âà¤¬à¤¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â ! “ - M .
Their fans must be very happy and elated today!
