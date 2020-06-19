This Mumbai Police cop helped 14-day-old baby choking on safety pin reach hospital on time, won hearts online

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A Mumbai Police constable is being showered with appreciation on Twitter for his quick-thinking that saved a 14-day-old baby’s life. The police department shared the post explaining how the constable helped the parents of the baby reach a hospital on time after the infant had accidentally swallowed a safety pin.

The police department took to the micro-blogging platform to narrate how the worried parents of the baby, who was choking on a safety pin, were out on the road trying to take him to the hospital. Constable S Kolekar spotted the parents and helped them reach KEM Hospital in his own vehicle, thus helping the child receive medical help on time.

"When in doubt, find your nearest cop!" said the department in the tweet before narrating the entire incident. On the photo of the constable, the police department posted a message using puns, ‘Citizen’s Safety: Pinned to the top’ along with the hashtag #MumbaiFirst.

When in doubt, find your nearest cop!



A 14 day old baby was choking on a safety pin he had accidentally swallowed. PC S.Kolekar spotted the worried parents on the road & rushed the kid to KEM using his own vehicle, where the child received timely treatment.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/yCVNxFQKvW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2020

The incident struck a chord with the netizens as the post, shared on Thursday, garnered more than 5,900 likes, and was retweeted more than 700 times. The users commenting on the post praised the Mumbai Police and the constable for his timely intervention and his quick thinking that helped in saving the child's life.

Here's how the Twitterati respond:

Can not imagine what parents might have felt after their child was taken to hospital by this God’s representative in police uniform... — Vijay Dani (@danivijay6) June 18, 2020

That is amazing PC S.Kolekar! — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) June 18, 2020

Well done ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai police. Salute to constable — True Hindu (@NileshGogri2) June 18, 2020

Very good pls keep it up your good work. We are proud of you — RAHUL AWARI (@RAHULAWARI) June 18, 2020

Proud of Mumbai Police. The best — Stay Safe (@stayhomehappy1) June 18, 2020

Respect! Love you Mumbai Police for all that you do for the people. — Nilay Savla (@SavlaNilay) June 18, 2020

So proud, Mumbai Police ♥ï¸ÂÂÂ — Sonali Shelar (@sonalishelar) June 18, 2020

God bless the Man. — à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯ (@Agustya26) June 18, 2020

And who says..that we don’t have angels on earth.More power to kolekar saheb . — Incredible@indian (@aloksri25133032) June 18, 2020

Pranaam and Naman to PC S.Kolekarji for saving a child's life. — Czarr (@Czarr18) June 18, 2020

Kolekar sahab ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sushil Kumar Sharma (@sushilksh) June 18, 2020

Proud of you officerðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤ª à¤µà¤¿. à¤ªà¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤°à¤ÂÂÂà¤° (@SapnAnup) June 18, 2020

Well done we need officers like you — Bhoopendar Maheshwari (@BhoopendarMahe2) June 18, 2020

Wah , Bravo. This is what we common people expect from Mumbai Police . This will raise respect and confidence in public. Thanks for all help and services you all are providing. We are proud of you. — madhanihiren (@madhanihiren1) June 18, 2020

Indeed great gesture! Reassuring — Limited Liberal! (@dont_buck) June 18, 2020

Real Hero...so very proud of him — Harish Raja (@hraja2016) June 18, 2020

Fantastic.. salute and kudos ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Saumya Mondal (@smondal1977) June 18, 2020

Thank you , Kolekar Sir



For your wonderful super good action



Of saving a 14 days Old's life .



Keep doing such good work . — Nikhil C. Desai (@NikhilCDesai1) June 18, 2020

This post came just days after a constable was hailed as a 'hero' on Twitter for donating his blood to a 14-year-old girl who was to undergo open-heart surgery. Earlier this month, constable Akash Gaikwad earned praises online for stepping up after the teenager's relatives could not reach the hospital due to the threat of Cyclone Nisarga that was loomed over the city that time and donated his blood ahead of her surgery.

