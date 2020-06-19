Search

This Mumbai Police cop helped 14-day-old baby choking on safety pin reach hospital on time, won hearts online

Updated: Jun 19, 2020, 12:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to post explaining how the constable helped the parents of the baby reach a hospital on time after the infant had accidentally swallowed a safety pin

This picture has been used for representational purposes
A Mumbai Police constable is being showered with appreciation on Twitter for his quick-thinking that saved a 14-day-old baby’s life. The police department shared the post explaining how the constable helped the parents of the baby reach a hospital on time after the infant had accidentally swallowed a safety pin.

The police department took to the micro-blogging platform to narrate how the worried parents of the baby, who was choking on a safety pin, were out on the road trying to take him to the hospital. Constable S Kolekar spotted the parents and helped them reach KEM Hospital in his own vehicle, thus helping the child receive medical help on time.

"When in doubt, find your nearest cop!" said the department in the tweet before narrating the entire incident. On the photo of the constable, the police department posted a message using puns, ‘Citizen’s Safety: Pinned to the top’ along with the hashtag #MumbaiFirst.

The incident struck a chord with the netizens as the post, shared on Thursday, garnered more than 5,900 likes, and was retweeted more than 700 times. The users commenting on the post praised the Mumbai Police and the constable for his timely intervention and his quick thinking that helped in saving the child's life.

Here's how the Twitterati respond:

This post came just days after a constable was hailed as a 'hero' on Twitter for donating his blood to a 14-year-old girl who was to undergo open-heart surgery. Earlier this month, constable Akash Gaikwad earned praises online for stepping up after the teenager's relatives could not reach the hospital due to the threat of Cyclone Nisarga that was loomed over the city that time and donated his blood ahead of her surgery.

