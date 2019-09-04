This picture of a chubby Sara Ali Khan posing with mommy Amrita Singh is jaw-dropping!

Sara Ali Khan's transformation from fat to fit is not a secret anymore, however, the recent photo of the Simmba actress will make you look twice at it. The 24-years-old actress took the netizens by surprise by sharing her throwback picture posing with her mother-actress Amrita Singh. But the highlight of the throwback snap shows how much of a transformation Sara Ali Khan went through in terms of her physical characteristics. The jawline that Sara flaunts now, was earlier guarded by chubby cheeks.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share the picture, unabashedly and wrote a quirky caption along with it, that read: "Throwback to when I couldn't be thrown [sic]"

Check out the picture right here:

For the unversed, Sara was 96 kgs, when she in her teenage. The actress had revealed when she graced the coffee couch with her father-actor Saif Ali Khan at Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. She used to have PCOD. In fact, the actress revealed that she still does have PCOD. And, because of that Sara had put on weight.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath, will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009). This untitled film, too, is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

She will also be seen in Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. The film is an official remake of the same movie which originally featured Govinda, and Karishma and was directed by David Dhawan. It went on floors in August 2019.

