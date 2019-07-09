This picture of a sleepy Sunny Leone is all of us on weekdays

bollywood

Sunny Leone is fitness goals to many out there, but sometimes, the stunning actress can feel lazy too. She recently shared a picture of herself feeling especially sleepy and we relate to it 100 per cent.

Sunny Leone. Pic/instagram.com/sunnyleone

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a cute picture of herself pretending to snooze at the gym. She captioned the image as, "So so sleepy! But it's time to power through"

Doesn't Sunny look super cute? The actress looks pretty in a pair of black gym leggings, a white crop top and braids?

On the work front, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are soon going to start the first of its kind school for toddlers. She is known for doing unconventional things and has now upped her entrepreneurial game as she is opening a new branch of D'Art Fusion, which is an art school for toddlers.

A source revealed, "Sunny has always been fond of kids and herself being a mother of 3 children, she understands how important the beginning years are for a child's overall development. She has put a lot of time and effort in this school and she herself sat down and decided on the different features, amenities, interiors, etc. for the school. The school is like a dream come true for Sunny and Daniel." Besides this, Sunny is also busy with the shoot of her upcoming horror comedy Coca Cola.

