Make your next outing as perfect as Sunny Leone with these clothes

Sunny Leone was spotted with kids and husband Daniel Weber in Juhu, Mumbai, and the family's casual outing is too cool to handle.

Sunny Leone with family/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Sunny Leone, who launched her lingerie brand on Monday, July 8 2019, was spotted with kids and Daniel Weber strolling the streets of the city. The Leone-Weber family looked adorable as they stepped out in casual wears. Buy these outfits at the affordable prices only on Amazon.

Take a look at the family picture right away!

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Cotton V-Neck Tee:

Refresh your clothing with this awesome and stylish t-shirt for women from Jockey and pair it with jeans for the perfect casual wear. Feel at ease with this branded and comfortable T-shirt. Like Sunny Leone, buy this powder pink top at the discounted price of Rs 334 only. Shop here.

Representational image from Amazon

Navy Blue Solid Skinny High Waist Jeggings:

Navy blue solid regular length knitted high waist skinny jeggings, has two patch pockets and white twill tape detailing. Buy your pair at the discounted price of Rs 832 only. Shop here.

Girl's Cotton Printed Sleeveless Frock:

Buy born baby girls thinnest fashion flower printed sleeveless frock gown at the discounted price of Rs 279 only. Shop here.

Baby pants:

Amazon presents these cute booties leggings for your little one. Printed colour footed leggings soft elastic waist. Made from soft fabric, this footed leggings will help keep your kid comfortable all day long.team up this bootie leggings with a t-shirt to complete the look. Buy at the discounted price of Rs 549 only. Shop here.

