This throwback picture of Milind Soman proves age is just a number

Milind Soman made the Throwback Thursday day special by digging out a photo of his 24-year-old self and sharing it on social media. The popular 90s star is dressed in a suit and tie, and the actor looks dashing in his clean-shaven look.

Needless to say, a quick look at this picture and his recent snaps prove that the 53-year-old has changed very little over the years. Sharing his old look on Instagram, Milind wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday 1990 when I used to shave, wear suits and shoes age 24.."

The picture garnered a lot of praise from his fans and got more than 20,000 likes in just an hour. One user commented, "U defined, age is just a number (sic)", while another one wrote: "You were handsome back then, you are handsome now (sic)." One female fan commented, "How many times you will take heart (sic)?", while another wrote: "You were my first boyfriend in imagination after watched captain vyom...i was 9 yrs old at dat tym...(sic)."

It's not just his looks that make headlines. The model-turned-actor made headlines when he got married to his sweetheart Ankita Konwar. For those not aware, there's a 26-year age gap between Milind and Ankita. But the couple, too, has proved that age is just a number.

A glance through Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram feeds will show you just how much love the couple has for each other. They go on countless vacations, go on runs together, and simply live and laugh together.

