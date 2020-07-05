This throwback video shared by Madhuri Dixit Nene remembering Saroj Khan is a must-watch

Reliving the memories associated with legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday shared a throwback video of the duo dancing to the epic 'Ek do teen char," song.

The 53-year-old actor posted the video on Twitter, showcasing the bond between the actor and choreographer. The video begins with a shot of Dixit and Khan performing steps from 'Ek Do Teen Char' song, which was choreographed by the late dancing maestro.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, the two engage in a candid conversation as the 'Kalank' actor says, "I think Ek do teen is something different."

To which Khan responds: "And you won't believe, how long it took to compose that song, I used to dance and make the group judge if the step suits the song, and they were my audience. And it took 25 to two minutes choreographing the song."

Reliving the memories of the song, Saroj added, "And her memory, she remembered every song, every beat. She used to come close to my ears and said, Masterji, this step has been used earlier."

The 'Devdas' actor then said, "I will say this is because of you masterji, while she enacts Saroj Khan and says, You know what she says, " We will do a lot many songs together and I won't want even a single moment to repeat. Every single song should be unique."

Along with the video, the 'Dil' actor noted, "Every conversation with Saroj Ji was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That's how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her."

Dixit and Khan share a long-time bond and have created magic on-screen together by giving hits like 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,' 'Ek Do Teen', to name a few.

Saroj Khan, breathed her last on Friday at the age of 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

