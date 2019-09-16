This video of a dog pranking a human will take away your Monday blues

Dogs are definitely man's best friends and we all love to pull pranks on our dogs but this video of a dog pranking a human is aww-dorable. It will make you laugh and will take away all your Monday blues.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "I've never seen a puppy pull a prank before and this was too cute not to share."

I’ve never seen a puppy pull a prank before and this was too cute not to shareð¶ pic.twitter.com/HqCIIemwIy — Dak (@RidiculousDak) September 13, 2019

In the video, one can see that the dog is trying to scare the human. There are two pups and the human is climbing up the stairs. One of the pups hides behind the wall to scare the human and as soon as the man reaches the last step, the pup comes out and attempts to scare the owner.

However, the best is yet to come. It was not the act but the way the pup stopped and looked at the man's reaction. Twitterati also melted at the video.

I didn’t know something like this was possible — Chris Stinchcomb (@cstinch42wn) September 14, 2019

