This viral video of 2 toddlers hugging is a fitting reply to racism

An adorable video of two toddlers running towards each other with their open arms and excited voices is full of love and warmth. As they hug each other, they also break racist stereotypes.

The boys are only two years old and have known each other for a year. The toddlers are besties from New York, Maxwell and Finnegan. They go to the same music class and that's how they know each other. Maxwell's father, Micheal D Cisneros shared a cute video on his Facebook account and wrote, "I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do... please share. This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this."

India Today quoted Micheal saying, "When they are away, they are always asking about each another." He added, "They go to music class together, Dana Banana (a weekly music event) and they love to dance -- both are excellent dancers." The boys often play tennis together with Finnegan's family.

A user who commented on the video said that she was super inspired and happy. "Thank You so very much for allowing us into the life of Maxwell and Finnegan. They show the most phenomenal qualities that every human on this planet could be. An adult can learn from the babes. We needed this, at this moment, in this time of history. If ever I get discouraged or troubled. I'm going to watch this video to always remind me that everything's possible. Michael, you have no idea what you did for all of us? You gave us hope and pure joy!! In this beautiful video of two best friends, who are so excited to see each other, it just made us all so joyful, happy, and gleeful This is what God and Jesus intended all along. To love thy brothers and sisters... Again I thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote. Another user said, "It's soooooo CUTE. It made my day...Two Lil munchkins happy to see each other..."

