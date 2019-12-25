This Winter, Make Your Party happening With These Speakers From Amazon, Shop Here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With Christmas and New Year here, there will be a host of parties, family gatherings and get-togethers that will be taking place. While food and decor will form an important part of the celebrations, the occasion will be incomplete without music.

So, how about investing in these party speakers from Amazon that will make your party celebrations cool and happening.

Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker with Remote & Wireless Mic

This amazing party speaker from Zook comes with remote and mic. The speaker comes with a built-in rechargeable 4000mah lithium-ion battery and an ON/OFF switch to turn on the mic. This disco jam speakers from Zook get the party started. They make for the perfect karaoke parties and performances. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 3,945. Shop here

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This wireless Bluetooth speaker from Boat comes with a premium 70mm Driver for high definition immersive audio that can get really loud! The speaker provides simplified control of music with a multifunction button, volume control, and an in-built mic. that allows for streamlined communication and activity. The speaker also allows you to choose your indoor or outdoor mode with the equalizer setting and set the mood and mode to optimum productivity/entertainment. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 4,999. Shop here

Party Speaker with Long Distance Bass Sound

This amazing party speaker from Sony comes with Vertical & Horizontal Gesture control and creates a Party Atmosphere on the go. With this speaker, one can control the party lights and do many more with Voice control via Fiestable. The speaker also packs an FM tuner which tuner lets you enjoy your favorite radio shows. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 29,990. Shop here

Powerful Wireless Speaker with Vivid Light Effects

This powerful wireless speaker from JBL comes with vivid light effects and offers an immersive audio experience to its users. The party speakers offer light mode for Meter, Pulse and Party mode. Due to its rechargeable battery, one can bring the party everywhere. The speaker streams high-quality sound from your smartphone or tablet on the go. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 29,490. Shop here

