This yellow vintage car leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on March 9 shared a picture with a vintage car on Twitter, expressing that he is "speechless" in the presence of the classic automobile. The actor who is quite active on social media, especially microblogging site Twitter, is seen standing near the yellow coloured vintage car wearing a pink kurta with white pajama and an off-white coloured shawl.

"There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time," Bachchan wrote in the caption.

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ..

.. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

The superstar is currently shooting for sci-fi film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the first part of a trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside Bachchan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever