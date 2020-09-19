Search

Thom Evans' relationship with Nicole Scherzinger intense, beyond physical, admits friend

Updated: 18 September, 2020 12:34 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Being fully available for Nicole Scherzinger makes rugby star a unique lover for singer, says a friend

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
Rugby star Thom Evans and singer Nicole Scherzinger's relationship is reportedly blossoming and it's down to a special connection.

Scherzinger, 42, and Evans, 35, who met on British reality TV show, The X Factor: Celebrity, last year, have been spending quality time together since the Coronavirus-caused lockdown started.

A source close to the couple told British tabloid, The Sun: "It's intense with them, they're besotted with each other. It goes way beyond just the physical...they connect on a way most people dream of."

Scherzinger, who dated F1 star Lewis Hamilton before their split in 2015 due to different work schedules, is able to emotionally connect with Evans.

"She's gone through the heartache of work schedules forcing her into long distance relationships. So it's been something entirely new and different with Thom is the first man to be totally available for her. They've spent all of their time having adventures and solidifying a friendship and deep emotional connection neither of them has really had before. Most of the time they're just laughing around," the source said.

First Published: 19 September, 2020 11:47 IST

