Three arrested for stealing motorcycles, mobile phones

Representational Picture

Three men, including a notorious criminal, were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles and mobile phones from outer Delhi's Sultan Puri area, the police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Harjeet, 32, Vishal alias Manoj, 22, and Vishal alias Dimpy ,24, residents of Mangolpuri, they said.



Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the three men near Sultanpur Majra at Sultanpuri at around 4.45 pm, police said. Ten mobile phones and one motorcycle were recovered from them, they added.

In another incident, two men were arrested in two separate incidents for allegedly snatching mobile phones from Dwarka area, police said Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Istiyak (28), a resident of West Sagarpur and Aabid Khan (25), a resident of Kakrola Dairy, they added.

In the first incident, Istiyak was arrested from near Ram Lila Ground, Sec-10, Dwarka. He was previously involved in a rape case in Gurgaon Sector-10 area, a senior police officer said, adding the other accused was arrested from near Kakrola Village, he added. Two mobile phones were recovered from them, he added.