Three arrested for stealing silver coins, Rs 7 lakh cash

Representational Picture

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a shop in Uttam Nagar area, police said Saturday.

According to the complaint, on November 12, the shop owner was told by his neighbour that the lock of his shop was broken. He reached his shop in the morning and found that approximately 18-20 silver coins and Rs 7.5 lakh had been stolen, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said.



During the investigation, the CCTV footage of adjacent shops revealed that one Swift Dezire was parked in front of the shop, but the number plate of the car was covered with paper, the DCP said. After checking the similar-number cars, it was found that Rahul Raghav was the owner of the car and he had deployed it in TCS with his driver Pankaj Ram, the DCP added.



Later, Pankaj Ram was arrested along with his two associates. The accused planned the robbery as they wanted to clear their debt, police said adding that one car, Rs 12,69,640 and eight silver coins were recovered from their possession.

In another incident, a local court has given seven years of imprisonment to Ravi Kashyap and Naushad for stealing mobile phones in train here Thursday.

A fine of Rs 5,500 was also imposed on each of them by Additional district sessions judge Om Veer Singh. The railway police investigated the case and recovered stolen mobiles from the convicts. The case of mobile stealing was brought to notice when a passenger on Amritsar-Delhi train complained about his phone being stolen from Muzaffarnagar railway station in November last year.

