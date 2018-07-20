Three bike-borne persons killed in Bihar road accident

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ejamul, Mohammad Ajmer, and Mohammad Kaiser, the SHO said. The accident victims, in the age group of 20 to 22 years, were residents of Maraiya village in the district

Three persons were killed in a road accident after a truck hit a bike on NH 31 in Bihar's Khagaria district last night, police said. The incident occurred when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler, carrying them, near Devtha Bajrangbali chowk under Pasraha police station. The three persons were returning home after attending a party at their relative's house at Narayanpur, Pasraha police station SHO Ashish Kumar Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ejamul, Mohammad Ajmer and Mohammad Kaiser, the SHO said. The accident victims, in the age group of 20 to 22 years, were residents of Maraiya village in the district. When a patrolling police party took them to Khagaria sadar hospital, the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The truck driver managed to escape from the spot after the incident.

