Three days later, BEST workers still on strike in Mumbai

The BEST bus strike continues for the third day today. Presently, major potests are happening at Wadala bus depot because wives of BEST employees have been asked to vacate the staff quarters.

Workers including drivers and conductors have assembled outside bus depots but they are not willing to go and sign the morning muster.

Despite being warned of stringent action, imposing MESMA (Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act) on 300 staffers and issuing showcause notices to 2,000 employees to vacate staff quarters, workers are firm on continuing with the protest till demands are met.

Meanwhile, because Shiv Sena is not responding, BEST workers and their families have met MNS chief Raj Thackeray. As per BEST statistics, a total of 42 bus inspectors and 17 bus starters reported for morning duty.

Meanwhile, Central and Western Railway are running additional services till the strike is going on.

