Three dead as car hits road divider near Wani

The driver of the car lost control while trying to avoid head-on collision with a speeding truck, and hit the divider, police said

Representational Image

Three persons including two women were killed near Wani in the district this afternoon when their car rammed into a road divider, police said. The driver of the car lost control while trying to avoid head-on collision with a speeding truck, and hit the divider, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shashikala Pandharinath Kubde (50), Pramila Aswale (45) and driver Prashant Deorao Khade (27), all residents of Jain Layout in Wani town.

Five others were injured and were shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College Hospital, said head constable Anant Irfate of Wani police station. The passengers in the car were going to attend a wedding in Wani, he said.

"We have arrested truck driver Rajendra Nakshane under section 304 (A) of IPC (causing death by negligence)," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates