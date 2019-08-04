Three drown at Kharghar waterfall on Saturday

mumbai

A friend of said, nine girls from the college decided to go out for a picnic. At the waterfall, four were carried away by the gush of water from the hilltop

Shweta Nand

Three 1st year students of SIES college who had gone for a picnic at Kharghar drowned at a waterfall near a driving range close to Pandavkada hills on Saturday morning. Their bodies were recovered after seven hours. A fourth student who was also washed away is missing.

A friend of said, nine girls from the college decided to go out for a picnic. At the waterfall, four were carried away by the gush of water from the hilltop. The three bodies have been identified as those of Aarti Nair from Nerul, Neha Jain from Chembur Naka, Shweta Nand from Airoli. Neha Dama from Koparkhairane remains missing.

