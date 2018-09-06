Search

Three foreigners, one Czech die in helicopter crash

Sep 06, 2018, 07:58 IST | AFP

The Czech CTK news agency said it was thought that the foreign victims could be Thai nationals

The wreakage of a small Robinson helicopter which crashed on the roof of an empty factory building killing 4 people can be seen in Pilsen city. Pic/AFP

Four people including one Czech and three foreigners were killed on Wednesday when the helicopter they were in crashed over a factory in western Czech Republic, local police said. The Czech CTK news agency said it was thought that the foreign victims could be Thai nationals.

The four-seater Robinson R44-Raven helicopter came down in an industrial zone in a suburb of the town of Plzen. "Among the victims, there are three foreigners, two men and a women," local police spokeswoman Dana Ladmanova said. No-one from the Thai embassy in Prague was immediately contactable.

