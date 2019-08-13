Three killed in car crash near Hyderabad
Police claim that three persons, including a woman, in the car were killed on the spot
Hyderabad: A speeding SUV overturned and rammed a car coming from the opposite direction near Shamirpet on the city outskirts on Monday. Due to the alleged accident, three persons were killed and two others injured.
According to news agency IANS report, the SUV coming to Hyderabad from Karimnagar overturned and hit the divider as the driver lost control. Police claim that three persons, including a woman, in the car were killed on the spot.
Car driver and a boy were critically injured. They were taken to Gandhi Hospital.
With inputs from IANS
