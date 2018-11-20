Three killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

international

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure

Representational Image

Two militants and a para-commando were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. The gunfight was ongoing in Nadimarg village.

"The operation is in its final stage now," the police said. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.

