Three LeT militants held in Jammu and Kashmir

The three, arrested by the security forces in the district's Kunzar area, include one Pakistani national and two locals

Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Representational Picture

The three, arrested by the security forces in the district's Kunzar area, include one Pakistani national and two locals. Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go