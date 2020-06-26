Three major fires in industrial areas of Mumbai

Three major incidents of fire were reported in different industrial areas - Andheri, Nariman Point and Parel - on Thursday from midnight till morning. While no one was injured, the fire did a severe property damage in the area.

The first fire broke out in Nand-Dham Industrial Estate in Marol at Andheri East at around 12.49 am. As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) official information, the fire was confined to two godowns. While no one was injured in the incident, MFB declared it level 2 fire on the scale of one to five. According to the official from MFB, "The fire was under control at 4 am and doused off at 4.40 am and five fire engines, foam tender and seven jumbo tankers were deployed."

The second incident happened at a bank in Jolly Maker Chamber on Jamnalal Bajaj Marg at Nariman Point early morning. "We received a call at 5.20 am and reached the spot with five fire engines within 25 minutes. It was a level 2 fire," said an officer with MFB. The fire was confined to equipment of server room in the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait located on the ground floor.

"The fire was extinguished at 8 am. The fire fighting system of the building and fire alarm system in the bank was in a working condition but the sprinkler system was not activated," Prabhat Rahangdale, chief of MFB said.

At around 9.30 am, a third fire broke out in P 2 buildings in Raghuvanshi Mill. Eight fire engines with six jumbo tankers and thermal imaging camera used by the MFB were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The MFB declared it level 2 call. However, the blaze continued to spread rapidly and subsequently, it was declared level 3 at 12.15 pm and level 4 at 1.22 pm.

The fire was brought under control at 4 pm and 14 fire engines, nine jumbo tankers, one aerial ladder were used in the operation.

Fire officer tests COVID-19 positive

A deputy fire officer fainted during fire fighting at Marol. The officer was immediately hospitalised in Nanavati Hospital where he positive to COVID-19. According to sources, the officer's condition is stable and is under observation.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news