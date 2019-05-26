Three members of 'Thak Thak' gang arrested for robbing people in Delhi

national

The three members of the Thak Thak gang used to take ring road during peak traffic hours and parked their bike near the opposite side of the road to flee after committing a crime

Representational Picture

On May 26, 2019, the Delhi Police arrested three suspected members of 'Thak Thak' gang for robbing people in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. The three accused were identified as Ravi (29), Sakil (28) and Mafooz Kurasi, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Police started patrolling on Thursday on Ring Road near Dhaula Kaun. On the basis of a CCTV footage, Ravi was identified. He, along with Sakil and Kurasi, was trying to stop a man, they said.

"After seeing police, they started running but were apprehended later. During frisking, five mobile phones were recovered from them. One stolen motorcycle, which was parked near the footpath, was also recovered at their instance," said DCP (South West) Devendra Arya. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were from Meerut and were staying at a rented room in Zamia area here, he said.

They used to take ring road during peak traffic hours and parked their bike near the opposite side of the road to flee after committing a crime, he said. One of them used to knock (Thak Thak) on the vehicle to avoid the attention of the driver and in the meantime other accused use to overpower the victim and rob items, the DCP said.

In a similar incident, a member of the notorious 'Thak Thak' gang, which is active across the Delhi-NCR, was arrested following an encounter with the police here today, officials said. The accused, along with an aide, was traveling to Delhi on a scooter when he saw police barricading near Sector 44.

"It was a routine check. When the two reached close to the police picket, they turned around and started going back. The policemen there got suspicious and chased them," the Circle Officer, Noida City 1st, Avneesh Kumar, said. "The man riding pillion soon opened fire on the policemen chasing them. The police retaliated and one of them got hit by a bullet in the leg," Kumar said.

The scooter crashed and the man was arrested, while his aide managed to escape, the CO said, adding the police rushed him to a hospital. He was later identified as Cheenu (30-35), a resident of Madangir in Delhi, Kumar said. kumar said a pistol with live bullets along with a spray, which they used on people during the crime, has been recovered. Read the full story here.

