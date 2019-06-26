Three men pushed off moving train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in West Bengal

crime

A group of men entered their compartment and started forcing them to chant Jai Shri Ram. When they refused, the men started beating the victims

Pic courtesy/twitter/ANI

West Bengal: Three men were allegedly pushed off a moving train for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on Tuesday. One of the victims identified as Mannah Mullah, was traveling with six people from Canning in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to Hooghly. A group of men entered their compartment and started forcing them to chant Jai Shri Ram. When they refused, the men started beating Mullah and his companions.

South 24 Parganas: Mannan Mullah was allegedly pushed off a train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 19, says,"we boarded a train from Canning railway station when a group of people got in the train and asked us to chant Jai Sri Ram." (June 25) #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/hboOiWGb2N — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Recalling the ordeal, Mannah Mullah, stated, said he wanted to chant the slogan he was asked to, but couldn't as the mob was continuously thrashing him. "Seven of us were attacked by a group of people, although I tried to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' I could not because they kept beating me up. Then they pushed me off the train with two more people," he mentioned.

A similar incident, a 22-year-old man died after he was beaten up by locals on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand. The deceased identified as Tabrej was admitted in Sadar hospital yesterday morning and then referred to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

The deceased's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. "Some locals thrashed Tabrej and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name.

