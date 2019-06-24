Man thrashed on suspicion of theft, succumbs to injuries in Jharkhand

crime

The deceased's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Jamshedpur: A 22-year-old man died after he was beaten up by locals on Sunday on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand. The deceased identified as Tabrej was admitted in Sadar hospital yesterday morning and then referred to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand: Man beaten on suspicion of theft, dies later



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/veLNqq561H pic.twitter.com/ihxlfc67iY — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 24, 2019

The deceased's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. "Some locals thrashed Tabrej and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name.

They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested," Tabrej's relative Maqsood Alam stated. "We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative said. An FIR has been filed and further investigation is underway, police stated.

With inputs from ANI

