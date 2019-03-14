Three men steal Rs 16,700 in one rupee coins in Matunga

crime

The three accused entered the bank through a toilet window and robbed the bank immediately after one of the accused, Kashinath Vasant Pendharkar, switched off the electricity supply which in turn shut the CCTV cameras off

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 16,700 in one rupee coins from Dena Bank in Matunga. The theft took place on February 1, 2019, and the police arrested them on Monday. The three accused entered the bank through a toilet window and robbed the bank immediately after one of the accused, Kashinath Vasant Pendharkar, switched off the electricity supply which in turn shut the CCTV cameras, informed a police officer.

"Their attempts to enter the bank's strong room was unsuccessful after which they sneaked away with a bag of one rupee coins kept close by," the official said. A police complaint was lodged the next morning by the bank's branch manager after the theft came to light," he added.

According to TOI, investigations related to this case included surveilling many people with past criminal records to track down criminals with similar modus operandi. According to a police officer, "We soon zeroed in on Pendharkar, a resident of Navi Mumbai, who was picked up Monday night from Wadala. His questioning led to the recovery of Rs 15,000. He revealed the names of three of his aides in the crime."

